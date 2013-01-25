VW's Highly Anticipated Super Bowl Teaser Ditches Star Wars And Dogs For A Llama

Volkswagen — the company we can probably thank for the Super Bowl ad teaser craze — just released a sneak peek of its highly anticipated Super Bowl spot.



VW became a Super Bowl heavy hitter when Deutsch LA premiered its little Darth Vader ad in 2011 — an instant classic. The next year, the car company embraced the Star Wars craze by premiering an insanely viral teaser in which costumed dogs barked to the tune of the “Imperial March.”

Although creatives at Deutsch LA told us that dogs (and Star Wars) were out for this year’s ad, EVP/GDC Matt Ian joked, “I don’t know if the whole animal kingdom is off.”

While the teaser doesn’t appear to be animal-focused, it stars many people (and creatures) who have had YouTube meltdowns, including eHarmony’s crazy cat lady and “Irritated Llama,” dancing around to a reggae rendition of “The Partridge Family” theme song.

Watch the spot below and let us know what you think:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

