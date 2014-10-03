Volkswagen's Shocking Supercar Concept Has Lamborghini Doors And A Ducati Engine

Benjamin Zhang
Volkswagen XL ConceptVolkswagenI’ve got a motorcycle under the hood.

The 2014 Paris Motor Show served up some surprises this week, including the Lamborghini LPI 910-4 Asterion and the Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept But the biggest shocker of all may be Volkswagen’s eye-grabbing XL Sport concept.

Although the Volkswagen Group is home to supercar stalwarts like Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche, the VW brand itself hasn’t turned out anything close to a supercar since 2001’s gorgeous Giugaro-designed W12 Coupe. With the XL Sport concept, those VW aficionados who’ve been yearning for a supercar may finally be satisfied.

What makes the XL Sport interesting isn’t just its attractive looks or the doors borrowed from VW corporate sibling Lamborghini, but rather its engine. It doesn’t have a W12, nor a V10 found in other VW group products. It won’t have V8, or for that matter a six or even an inline four.

Instead, it’s powered by a 1.2-liter V-twin. That’s right, two cylinders, producing power the old fashioned-normally aspirated way, without the help of any turbos or hybrid-electric drivetrains. If VW actually builds it, we can’t wait to hear how it sounds!

The XL concept looks great. Although it's a mid-engined car -- due to the diminutive size of the motor -- the XL's proportions actually look more like...

...RoboCop meets Nissan GT-R, dare I say.

Like RoboCop, the VW's front fascia is truly menacing.

And that's not a bad thing. RoboCop and the GTR are both extremely advanced high-performance pieces of technology.

However, as soon as the Lamborghini-style scissor doors lift up, you're instantly reminded that this isn't a Nissan or science fiction.

In fact, from the back, the XL Sport bears a striking resemblance to the Maserati MC12.

The interior is grey and racecar minimalist, but the wood shift handle is a nice touch -- à la the Porsche Carrera GT.

The Volkswagen XL Sport Concept is the closest thing VW fans have had to a supercar since...

...2001's W12 Nardo concept.

However, the XL Sport is not your run-of-the-mill supercar.

That's because it's powered by a 197hp 1199cc engine taken from a corporate sibling...

...the $US65,000 Ducati 1199 Superleggera superbike!

The lightweight V-twin powerplant pushes the VW to 62mph in just 5.7 seconds.

And a top speed of 168 mph.

Although those numbers aren't jaw dropping for a modern supercar, they are impressive for the way the XL produces its power.

There is no word yet as to whether the XL Sport will enter production.

Here's another blue supercar from the Volkswagen Group...

DON'T MISS: This Is The Lamborghini We've All Been Waiting For

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.