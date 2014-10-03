Volkswagen's Shocking Supercar Concept Has Lamborghini Doors And A Ducati Engine

Volkswagen I’ve got a motorcycle under the hood.

The 2014 Paris Motor Show served up some surprises this week, including the Lamborghini LPI 910-4 Asterion and the Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Concept But the biggest shocker of all may be Volkswagen’s eye-grabbing XL Sport concept.

Although the Volkswagen Group is home to supercar stalwarts like Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche, the VW brand itself hasn’t turned out anything close to a supercar since 2001’s gorgeous Giugaro-designed W12 Coupe. With the XL Sport concept, those VW aficionados who’ve been yearning for a supercar may finally be satisfied.

What makes the XL Sport interesting isn’t just its attractive looks or the doors borrowed from VW corporate sibling Lamborghini, but rather its engine. It doesn’t have a W12, nor a V10 found in other VW group products. It won’t have V8, or for that matter a six or even an inline four.

Instead, it’s powered by a 1.2-liter V-twin. That’s right, two cylinders, producing power the old fashioned-normally aspirated way, without the help of any turbos or hybrid-electric drivetrains. If VW actually builds it, we can’t wait to hear how it sounds!

