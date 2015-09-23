VW USA boss: 'We have totally screwed up'

Amid one of the biggest scandals in company history, Volkswagen threw a party in New York to unveil the 2016 Passat sedan.

Late last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation accusing Volkswagen of falsifying the emissions information on nearly 500,000 of its popular TDI diesel-powered cars.

VW didn’t hide from the scandal. The company’s US CEO Michael Horn opened the event with a with a blunt apology.

“Let’s be clear about this, our company was dishonest with government regulators and with all of you,” Horn said. “We have totally screwed up.”

“We have to fix those cars and we have to prevent this from ever happening again,” Horn added. “We have to make things right with everyone.”

“We will do what we have to do and pay what we have to pay.”

Horn then introduced musician Lenny Kravitz and left the stage immediately following the presentation. Horn spent no time with the media at the event.

According to the EPA, Volkswagen installed secret software on its diesel-powered Jetta, Beetle, Audi A3, and Passat models that detects when the car is undergoing emissions testing, at which point the software activated all of the car’s emissions-control systems.

The EPA says the software greatly reduces the cars’ pollution-control systems during normal driving conditions.

As a result, VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn’s future is in doubt.

Although the media representative at the event were fixated on the scandal, most the attendees (VW customers and their friends) seemed more interested in the food, drink, music and atmosphere of the party, which was held at the gigantic space in the Brooklyn Naval Yards.

The 2016 was supposed to be the star of the show. But it was upstaged by the emissions-cheating scandal.

Volkswagen shuttled attendees to and from the party using water taxis from at the Battery Park Docks. For most, the party started at the boat's stocked bar. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In Brooklyn, attendees were greeted with a welcome sign touting the new Passat. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider VW constructed platforms for the cars to drive through the party. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The crowd mingled as attendees awaited the beginning of the ceremony. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The stage before the show. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider More partygoers, bathed in blue light. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The presentation is about to begin! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Horn gave an quick briefing on a few of VW's upcoming products. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Finally, the 2016 Passat rolled in. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/76opT9FeBB/embed/ Width: 658px The 2016 Passat is a revised version of the current model that has been on sale in the US since 2012. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The US Passats are built at Chattanooga, Tennessee. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider After the business portion of the event ended, the party started. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The crowd mingled as they awaited the arrival of the evening's entertainment. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Lenny Kravitz! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Lenny played his greatest hits with the Passat in the foreground. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

