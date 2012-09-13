See The VW Tweet That Called Women Drivers 'Dumb' — Today's Ad Brief

Volkswagen India made a bad thing worse when consumers began making fun of one of its promotions on Twitter. VW had placed a small buzzing device in the Times of India to stimulate “excitement” around its brand, and the twittersphere began making jokes about vibrators. So the agency in charge of VW’s Twitter account posted this:



Photo: Twitter

Facebook stock closed up 7.7 per cent to $20.93 yesterday after its prominence on the iPhone 5 was revealed, suggesting greater mobile ad revenue potential.

Omnicom media buying agency PHD was forced to resign the $150 million Farmer’s Insurance account after State Farm, whose $583 million business is at sibling shop OMD, deemed it a conflict. The account went to Publicis Groupe’s Zenith. Unanswered right now: Whether Omnicom failed to get State Farm’s consent before pitching the Farmer’s business or whether State Farm belatedly changed its mind.

DraftFCB acquired pharma agency Hudson Global and placed it under its DraftFCB Healthcare brand. Hudson had 55 employees.

Grey Poupon‘s Facebook page will only allow you to Like it if you’re refined enough. Another excellent ploy from CP+B.

Macy’s new campaign from JWT stars Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Todd Krizelman, who co-founded The Globe.com in the 1990s, is the guy behind MagazineRadar and AdRadar. Who knew?

Machinima named Kevin Doohan its evp/marketing. He came from Red Bull.

Tribal DDB named Chris Ferguson and Kinney Edwards as ECDs of its New York office. Ferguson came from R/GA; Kinney was an internal promotion.

Previously on Business Insider:

Check Out This Mobile Ad Company’s Space-Age Office In San Francisco

How To Stop Facebook From Tracking You

How iPhone 5 Might Rescue Apple’s Torpid Mobile Ad Business

How Google And Android Are Winning The War Against Apple In Mobile Ads

Here’s The Hilarious New Old Milwaukee Ad The Company Has Been ‘Hiding’ Since June

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.