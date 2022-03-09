Volkswagen unveiled an electric successor to its iconic bus that could make the perfect gas-free camper van

After years of rumors, concepts, and teasers, Volkswagen has at long last unveiled the ID. Buzz. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

It’s the electric successor to VW’s iconic Microbus, known as the ride of choice for the hippie generation. The ID. Buzz Cargo. Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz will come in passenger and commercial variants, and it’ll be available in long and short versions. The ID. Buzz Cargo. Volkswagen

A long-wheelbase passenger model will hit US dealerships in 2024. European models go on sale later this year. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

VW says that, like the original Microbus, the ID. Buzz is designed to deliver “maximum space on a small footprint.” The ID. Buzz Cargo. Volkswagen

From the outside, it’s hard to miss the influence of the ID. Buzz’s ancestor on its design. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

It gets an oversized VW logo up front and a two-tone paint job that’s a clear nod to the Microbus. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

VW will release details about the US version closer to that model’s launch. For now, we just know what the European models will be like. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

The passenger ID. Buzz will be available in five-, six-, and seven-seat configurations, the last being reserved for the long-wheelbase model. There will be fold-down tables for back-seat passengers. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

It comes standard with a 10-inch (25cm) touchscreen, but the center display can be upgraded to 12 inches. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

The interior is full of fun patterns and bold colors that match the ID. Buzz’s paint scheme. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

There are some handy cubbies, including one above the glove box and another by the steering wheel. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

It has seating for three and a partition between the cab and cargo area. The ID. Buzz Cargo. Volkswagen

The ID. Buzz will debut with a 201-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels. The ID. Buzz. Volkswagen

It’ll come with an 82 kWh battery in the floor and be able to charge at a rate of 170 kilowatts, enabling it to charge from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes, VW said. More battery options will be introduced down the line. The ID. Buzz Cargo. Volkswagen