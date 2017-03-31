VW Group is rolling out an amazing self-driving electric SUV --  but there's a huge catch

On Wednesday, Škoda announced plans to unveiled an all-new electric crossover SUV concept called the Vision E at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show.

Unfortunately for US car buyers, Škoda, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, is not available on this side of the Atlantic.

Which is a real shame because the Vision E looks like a winner.

Škoda expects the electric crossover to offer as much as 311 miles of electric range.

The Vision E will be driven by a pair of high-output electric motors — one mounted on each axle. Together, the duo create a virtual all-wheel-drive system while producing roughly 300 total horsepower.

Škoda did not offer an expected 0-60mph time, but did say that the concept should be able to reach a top speed of 112mph.

In addition, the concept is also slated to conform with level 3 requirements for autonomous driving.

“It can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking maneuvers, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone,” Škoda wrote in a statement.

The sleek four door crossover will be built on VW Group’s MEB electric car platform.

According to the Czech automaker, the Vision E offers a glimpse into the company’s future electric mobility strategy.

“Škoda is intensively pursuing the electrification of its model range, and will be offering five purely electric models in various segments by 2025,” the company wrote. The first of the those models to appear will be a plug-in hybrid version of the Skoda Superb sedan in 2019.

The 2017 Shanghai Motor Show will run from April 21 — 28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center next to Hongqiao International Airport.

