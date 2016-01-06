VW Chairman: 'We disappointed the American people and our customers'

Volkswagen hosted a keynote event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Top-of-mind among many in both the automotive and technology industries is VW’s emissions scandal. So, the company’s chairman, Dr Herbert Diess, opened the presentation with an apology.

Saying “We disappointed the American people and our customers,” Diess said, referring to the emissions scandal that rocked the brand in the fall last year.

Diess noted that repairs of 8.5 million of the 11 million cars will begin soon, and said the company is working to figure how to fix the half million vehicles affected cars in the US.

More to come …

