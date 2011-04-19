PHOTOS: The VW Beetle Doesn't Look Like A Ladybug Anymore

Photo: Volkswagon via Evo

Volkswagon released photos of the third generation of Beetles today.The first thing you’ll notice is that the shape is much flatter. It is also longer and lower, both features that hark back to the original. VW is doing away with the cute plastic flower holder of the last generation.



Inside the car is greener, offering a “turbo-charged TDI Clean Diesel and turbo-charged gasoline engines”that can reach 40 miles per gallon on the highway.

