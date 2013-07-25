Volkswagen Dominates List Of Drivers' favourite New Cars

Top marks for Porsche and Audi cars put VW at the top of the J.D. Power and Associates APEAL study.

Volkswagen’s high-end brands Porsche and Audi put the automaker at the top of the 2013 J.D. Power APEAL Study, which uses customer surveys to determining “how gratifying a new car is to own and drive.”



It’s a study that favours luxury vehicles. The top 10 scores are all for premium brands, including BMW, Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz.

The Volkswagen brand itself — despite recent disappointing sales numbers — came away with the second highest score among non-premium brands, trailing only Ram.

Besides making current owners happy, a good APEAL score offers three key advantages for automakers:

According to J.D. Power, 65% of owners whose cars scored at least 100 points (out of 1,000) above the segment average went back to that brand for their next purchase.

Cars with higher scores command higher prices. Vehicles with scores 100 points or more above the segment average cost at least $1,800 more than the rest of the pack.

Finally, David Sargent, VP of global automotive at J.D. Power, notes that “appealing vehicles” — those with high scores — “also sell more quickly.”

Jeep, Subaru, Mitsubishi, and smart recieved the lowest scores among brands covered.

APEAL stands for Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout. It measures vehicles on 77 attributes.

Here’s the full breakdown by brand:

