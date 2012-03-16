VW And Deutsch Are Giving Away Free Tickets To MOMA's Sold Out Kraftwerk Shows—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty

Deutsch LA and VW are giving away tickets to MOMA’s sold out Kraftwerk on its VW GIFaway website to users who create and post an animated GIF of themselves.This is genius: Advertising posters throughout London are distributing FREE CAKE to passers-by. The outdoor campaign for Mr Kipling was created by London’s agency101, Starcom, and JCDecaux.



Fiat has a new spokes-baby from the agency that brought you the ridiculous Charlie Sheen ads—Doner, Detroit.

Pepsi NEXT has also decided to use a baby in its new ad campaign… an aerobic baby that does the worm. Weird.

PepsiCo has changed Quaker’s creative from Juniper Park to Energy BBDO without so much as a review. This is particularly interesting considering that Quaker has just updated its logo.

Diane Newman has left her post as publishing director at American Media, which does Shape, Fit Pregnancy, and Natural Health. She was hired in 2010.

A group of university students has created the most bizarre spec commercials for Lithuanian mineral-water brand Vytautas. Apparently the water goes well with a pig and iPad sandwich. Click here to see the spots.

Adam Trisk and Fred Brown, of Digitas and Momentum Worldwide, have both joined CrowdTwist, an NYC startup.

