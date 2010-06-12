In Case You're Wondering What That Kazoo-Like Noise Is In The Background At World Cup Games...

If you’ve been watching the World Cup today, you will have noticed the somewhat annoying horn noise emanating from throughout the stadium during the first match.



That is the South African Vuvuzela, and you better get used to it. South Africans blow these horns at nearly every soccer match, so they should be expected at all times.

Games for the host country should see the most noise though.

