Find Out Your 'Hunger Games' Name

Photo: Vulture

The only thing more colourful than the more than 500 wigs in “The Hunger Games” are the character names—Katniss, Cinna, Peeta, Effie Trinket, Haymitch.If only you could have a name just as unique as theirs (provided you don’t already have one yourself).



Vulture put together a name generator for you to lay claim to an original “Hunger Games” character name.

In the past we’ve seen everything from “Harry Potter” to Royal Title name generators. So, it should come as no surprise that the box office sure-fire hit would deem one necessary.

Don’t get too excited—the titles aren’t name specific. No matter how many times you click on your name, you’ll get a different pseudonym. Putting in two initials will also render a name. However, the concept is still cool.

Get your Hunger Games moniker HERE.

Here are the 10 best fake names we derived:

Sextus Wellwood

Fannia Naysmith

grey Jardine

Bonus Overwhill

Spikelet Redpath

Dixie Dinwiddie

Scorpii Greenlaw

Rendwick Herriot

Phox Combe

Floodplain Fairbain

Now click here to find out everything you need to know about “The Hunger Games” >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.