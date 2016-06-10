Here's how vulnerable the US is to hackers compared to the rest of the world

An information security firm created a “heat map of the internet” to identify the countries most vulnerable to hackers.
The firm, Rapid7, scanned the internet for vulnerable servers and then ranked 50 countries based on their exposure to potential cyberattacks.
Belgium topped the list for the most exposed country in the world. The U.S. came in at number 14.
At the bottom of the list: Vietnam.
Rapid7 scanned every public-facing IP address across the internet and then analysed the services each offered.
The report found that the vulnerability to hacking attacks is proportional to the number of services offered by a server. In other words, links and portals to other servers act as backdoors through which a hacker can access an otherwise secure site.
Here’s the complete list of countries, from most vulnerable to the least:
1. Belgium
2. Tajikistan
3. Samoa
4. Australia
5. China
6. Hong Kong
7. Dominican Republic
8. Afghanistan
9. South Africa
10. Ethiopia
11. Kenya
12. Gabon
13. France
14. United States
15. Mozambique
16. Japan
17. Qatar
18. Yemen
19. Russian Federation
20. Argentina
21. Maldives
22. Azerbaijan
23. United Kingdom
24. Turkmenistan
25. Algeria
26. Korea, Republic of
27. Peru
28. Nigeria
29. Turkey
30. Hungary
31. Malaysia
32. Congo
33. Taiwan, Province of China
34. Czech Republic
35. Bahamas
36. Latvia
37. Ukraine
38. Slovenia
39. Austria
40. Croatia
41. Denmark
42. Luxembourg
43. Israel
44. Macedonia
45. Pakistan
46. Cyprus
47. Germany
48. Switzerland
49. Singapore
50. Vietnam
