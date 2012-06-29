A Spanish Airline Just Revealed The World's First Instagram Jet

Just last month, the very first Instagram contest to decorate an aeroplane launched. Now, the results of that contest—an Airbus A320 sporting hundreds of original Insta-images—has also been launched.



Vueling, Spain’s low-cost carrier, celebrated flying their 50 millionth passenger with this contest, and the livery that ended up on the plane conveyed their gratitude: “thanks” on one side and “gracias” on the other.

Lucky Instagrammers who had their images chosen, images that had to depict a destination served by Vueling, won roundtrip flights to anywhere Vueling operates. Niiiice.

Keep a look out for the freshly decal-ed plane up in Euro skies. If you happen to make it onboard, ask to view the onboard catalogue of Instagram art featured on the fuselage, or just browse the winners right here, in Vueling’s Air Gallery.

