A man has been arrested over the hack of toy company VTech that left 6.5 millions kids' details exposed

A man has been arrested over the recent hack of VTech, the BBC is reporting.

The hack — first reported on by Motherboard — exposed the private data of nearly 6.5 million kids, as well as nearly 5 million parents. VTech is based in Hong Kong and builds tablets and toys for children.

According to the BBC, the man arrested is 21 and from Berkshire, England.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.