Naturally, Joe Biden Loves It When The Onion Makes Fun of Him

Photo: The Onion

After months of silence from Vice President Joe Biden about the Onion’s merciless satire about his life (one story featured a doctored photo of him shirtless, washing a Pontiac Trans-Am), he says in an interview with Yahoo! News that “I think it’s hilarious.”Biden had thus far been mum on all the attention.



Former spokesman (and very recently named incoming White House Press Secretary) Jay Carney sounded aghast when the NYT called to confirm that Biden likes all the attention: ” “Let me get this straight: You want to interview the vice president about stories about him in The Onion?”

And yet? It seems clear he does.

One thing: The Onion apparently needs to work on their fact checking: “I have a Corvette–a ’67 Corvette–not a Trans-Am,” Biden said.

