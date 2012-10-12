INSTANT POLL: Joe Biden Shredded Paul Ryan In The Vice Presidential Debate

A CBS instant poll of undecided voters taken immediately after tonight’s vice presidential debate found that Vice President Joe Biden handily beat Republican hopeful Paul Ryan among a group of undecided voters.



Biden got 50 per cent of the vote, whereas Ryan earned 31 per cent. Nineteen per cent said it was a tie.

Photo: Twitter/@CBSNews

Here’s the full poll, which was conducted online. In terms of how this affected the topline presidential race, 33 per cent of undecided voters chose Romney and 32 per cent picked Obama after the debate. Pre-debate, Romney held a 5-point lead on Obama with this group. Still, 32 per cent remained undecided.

Other highlights:

56 per cent said Biden was best-suited to be president if necessary; 49 per cent chose Ryan.

The number of voters who think Biden is “relatable” jumped to 56 per cent after the debate. For Ryan, it also jumped to 48 per cent.

42 per cent said the debate changed their opinion of Joe Biden for the better. 38 per cent said the same of Ryan.

Watch below all the moments when Biden laughed at Ryan during the debate:

This post has been updated.

