VP Debate Moderator Is Coming Out With Book About Barack Obama

We feel bad picking on Gwen Ifill since she just broke her ankle, but we feel obligated to point out what many others have already noted: that tomorrow night’s vice-presidential debate moderator has written a forthcoming book on Barack Obama.



Michelle Malkin first broke news of this potential conflict in her syndicated column: On Thursday, PBS anchor Gwen Ifill will serve as moderator for the first and only vice presidential debate…

But there is nothing “moderate” about where Ifill stands on Barack Obama. She’s so far in the tank for the Democrat presidential candidate, her oxygen delivery line is running out…

The title of Ifill’s book? “Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.” Nonpartisan my foot.

Ifill’s publisher, Random House, is already busy hyping the book with YouTube clips of Ifill heaping praise on her subjects, including Obama and Obama-endorsing Mass. Governor Deval Patrick.

We agree that this screams conflict of interest, since Ifill stands to make money, indirectly, from Barack’s popularity. The book’s not out yet, but it will be released on Inauguration Day. Imagine how well it will sell if a certain Illinois senator is sworn in that day.

Now, Greta Van Susteren reports that the McCain campaign says they didn’t know about the book.

And just when Sarah Palin was starting to come around to the media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.