NOW AND THEN: Here's A Voyager 1 Team Picture From 1972 And 2013

Voyager 1 has officially become the first man-made object to leave the solar system 36 years after it was launched, NASA announced on Thursday. The spacecraft entered interstellar space, the region between stars, in August 2012, new research confirmed.

Scientists have waited almost 40 years for this historic moment.

Here’s the first science group meeting of NASA’s Voyager mission from 1972:

And here are many of them today. Most of the group is old men. This photo was taken on Monday:

