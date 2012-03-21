Voice Apps Are The Biggest Trend VCs Missed Last Year

Photo: Flickr/apdk
Apps are making old fashion phone calls much smarter. Gustaf Alströmer, VP of growth at Voxer, said voice is the biggest trend venture capitalists missed last year.
After looking at popular apps in the “social networking” category in Apple’s App Store, it’s clear voice integration is important for apps. But that wasn’t always the case.
“Apple wasn’t sure if they were going to allow VoIP applications at all. Everyone was talking about if Skype would be allowed…and now it’s one of the top apps,” Alströmer said.
“Now voice is an emerging trend. If you look back two years ago, there weren’t any voice apps,” he added.
Eight out of the top 25 applications in the social networking category are voice apps:
- Voxer: turns your phone into a walkie talkie
- TextNow + Voice: free texting, calling and voicemail
- SoundCloud: record a voice, moment or original music
- Skype: call, video call and instant message
- Tango Video Calls: free video and phone calls
- Viber: free phone calls
- ooVoo Video Chat: free video calls
- HeyTell: send voice messages
