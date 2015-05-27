Vox Media buys Kara Swisher's tech trade publication Re/code

Vox Media, owner of SB Nation and The Verge, has acquired Re/code in an all-stock deal. Re/code was founded 18 months ago by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg who raised a few million dollars from investors like NBC.

The news was announced just before Re/code’s big conference, Code.

Here’s the announcement from Walt Mossberg, which was posted on Re/code. He says Re/code will continue to have the same name and leadership under Vox:

We are thrilled to announce that Re/code’s parent company, Revere Digital, is being wholly acquired by the highly respected digital-native media company Vox Media. This is the next big step in our mission to bring you quality tech journalism, because our work will now be amplified and enhanced by Vox Media’s deep and broad skill set. …Re/code will benefit from joining Vox Media by integrating Vox Media’s various capabilities — including marketing, communications, audience development, sales and production. We will also eventually migrate to Vox Media’s beautiful, powerful and flexible proprietary publishing platform, which will give us new ways to present our stories to you.

