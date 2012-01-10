THE RAID ON AOL: How Vox Pillaged Engadget And Founded An Empire

Engadget seemed healthy.

Back at the beginning of February, AOL’s marquee technology blog was coming off its most trafficked month in site history. It had survived the reorganization that gutted many of AOL’s other verticals, including the similarly male-focused sports site FanHouse. And it had served as the “official blog” of the 2011 CES trade show for the third year running.

Then there was the value. Sources tell us Engadget was generating a revenue run rate of $10-15 million annually.

But by the end of the first week in April, editor-in-chief Joshua Topolsky and eight other staffers, including editors Paul Miller, Ross Miller, and Nilay Patel, had left Engadget to start a new tech site. This site didn’t have a name, yet. All they said was that it would be part of a new media company alongside sports startup SB Nation, which ran a network of blogs that each focused on a different sports franchise.

Which leads to three questions. One: why did some of the best-known writers in the consumer tech field leave a media behemoth like AOL, all at the same time? Two: why did they join a startup focused on professional sports? And three: how could AOL let them all go?

AOL Turns Its Back

Jim Bankoff started at AOL in the mid-1990s, right out of business school, and worked there until 2006. Throughout his tenure with the company, he focused on the digital content business, which was initially a secondary concern for AOL: they were an Internet service provider, with the bulk of their revenue coming from subscriptions for dialup.

In 2002, Bankoff took over as the EVP for Programming and Products at AOL. Working with a former lawyer and political appointee named Marty Moe, he began trying to shift the company over to a more ad-driven model. Acquiring Weblogs Inc., a company that ran the sites Engadget, Joystiq, and dozens of others, was one of their first moves in 2005 – Bankoff also started the wildly successful celebrity news site TMZ, as well as FanHouse and other verticals – and it enabled them to pursue a new content strategy for AOL.”Our model was to get great, web-native talent, give them technology, focus on a vertical, make it social and real-time and scale it up,” Bankoff told Business Insider.

It was working. TMZ was attracting 6-7 million uniques a month in 2006, according to comScore. Engadget became the industry-leading gadget site.

But then things started to fall apart.

Randy Falco — a veteran of the old-media world at NBC — became CEO in 2006.

Bankoff says it was “clear” that the new bosses “weren’t committed to this model.”

“I’m not sure what they were committed to.”

Frustrated with the lack direction, Bankoff left AOL in 2007. He consulted for a while – including a stint for the Huffington Post.

Then he started advising a company called SB Nation in 2008.

So You Want To Write About Sports

SB Nation started with Athletics Nation, and Athletics Nation started with Tyler Bleszinski. In 2003, sports blogging was in its infancy. Bleszinski called the scene “mostly random baseball sites on Typepad and Blogspot.”

Unhappy with how his favourite team, the Oakland A’s, was being covered – and inspired by the cerebral

sabermetrics of A’s manager Billy Beane, as chronicled in Michael Lewis’ book “Moneyball” – Bleszinski decided to start Athletics Nation. He corrected what he saw as the mistakes of other baseball writers by doing away with the veil of objectivity, which he believes is a myth in sports media coverage. He proudly displayed his pro-A’s bias and covered the team obsessively, 24/7, and particularly in the offseason.Athletics Nation took off, becoming the second-biggest site on advertising network Blogads behind political blog the Daily Kos. It so happened that the Daily Kos’ editor, Markos Moulitsas, was also a good friend of Bleszinski’s, and the two decided to join forces. They co-founded SB Nation in 2005, expanding Bleszinski’s baseball coverage with another six part-time writers.

At the same time, they adapted the network onto the Daily Kos’ platform, which helped foster a sense of community across the SB Nation blogs. That community took root in a fan-post function that allowed fans to post articles straight to the site, as well as an advanced commenting system. Bleszinski, who came from a journalism background, also stressed that his writers treat their subjects with a journalist’s professionalism, and all potential SB Nation writers were plucked from the ranks of established bloggers who had proven themselves as savvy sports minds.

In the few years after SB Nation came into existence, they absorbed blogs for every team in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL, as well as some major college programs and other teams.

Sometime in 2008, Bleszinksi and SB Nation decided it was time to raise money and expand the business.



The Blog Grows Up

Bankoff had already decided that he wanted to pursue the same model he’d gone after at AOL except with a smaller, independent company, and here was the perfect fit, a media network that, thanks to the nature of sports, already had scale built in – the ability to connect with consumers on both a topical and general level.

He’d come in as an advisor and small angel for SB Nation in 2008. At the end of 2008, Bankoff helped the company take its first round of funding, led by venture capital firm Accel Partners, raising about $5 million. He became the official CEO/Chairman in January 2009, and in July SB Nation raised a Series B round, netting another $8 million with VC firm Comcast Ventures, among others.The money was there – the next step was to figure out how to keep expanding.

Refocusing around the firmed-up SB Nation brand, SB Nation.com relaunched in September 2009 with a national focus to provide a centerpoint for its continuously growing roster of blogs, and by the end of 2010 the sports category had begun to break even.

Bankoff still hoped to build the media empire he once planned to build for AOL. To do that, he needed talent. Lots of it.

He knew exactly which company with unhappy employees to draw on.

A Civil War In Tech Town



Joshua Topolsky started freelancing for Engadget in 2007. He’d been touring as a DJ and producing music – he said one of his records actually charted in the top 40 in England – and it didn’t take long for the freelancing to turn into a full-time gig at Engadget under then editor-in-chief Ryan Block. In 2007, just a year after he signed on at Engadget, Topolsky took over for Block as EIC.

During his time with the site, Topolsky started the Engadget Show and created a mobile app, and Engadget’s traffic continued to grow.

It was a time of strength for AOL’s most popular and important media property.

But then, trouble.

The first signs of discontent arose in September 2010, when AOL purchased Michael Arrington’s technology blog TechCrunch for somewhere between $25-40 million – more than what they paid for the entirety of Weblogs, Inc. back in 2005.

At some point during the acquisition process, Arrington got the impression that Topolsky was trying to block it. Arrington has since gone public with this accusation, and Topolsky has denied it.Within months, though, Arrington was firing shots at his fellow AOL editor, calling Topolsky’s site “a plasticised caricature of a real blog,” “immensely unethical,” and saying he’s “sick of their bullshit,” that “they’d been trolling him for years.” AOL brass did nothing, and Topolsky asked Arrington to explain himself, at which point he went silent. (Business Insider emailed Arrington for comment on this story, but he didn’t respond.)

As 2011 began, AOL executives – now led by Falco’s replacement, former Googler Tim Armstrong – came up with a new plan for the company’s content business. They called it the AOL Way.

The plan leaked to Business Insider before Engadget’s leaders ever got a look at it. When they finally saw it, the Engadget writers and editors were disgusted.

One, Paul Miller, publicly complained, saying that AOL “had proved an unwilling partner in the site’s evolution” and “sees content as a commodity it can sell ads against.”

Topolsky told us that it was a feeling that had spread throughout the staff of Engadget.

“There was a frustration that we were in a holding pattern at the time,” Topolsky told us. “It was clear to me that there were things I wanted to do and needed to do that I couldn’t do at Engadget and AOL.”

As they began to consider the problems that they were dealing with, the realisation hit them that they were saddling themselves with unnecessary burdens.

“We had been so independent and so cut off at AOL already,” Topolsky said. “One of my editors said, ‘Why don’t we just leave, why don’t we just go independent?”

Operation Engadget



As morale at Engadget deteriorated, Bankoff decided consumer technology would be the first non-sports vertical for SB Nation to enter.

“Consumer technology made sense for a lot of reasons,” Bankoff said. “There are a lot of similarities between sports and technology, starting with the fact that the advertisers have a lot of overlap – it’s a majority male demographic. And it made sense from the content perspective, with these same structured data elements: in sports, you have stats, players, teams, and in tech you have specs, gadgets, manufacturers and devices.”

Also, Bankoff was still very close friends with Marty Moe – who had just left AOL in 2010 – and Bankoff wasn’t ignorant of the discontent at Engadget. It was becoming clear to him that it wouldn’t be very hard to find a great staff for the new site.Bankoff reached out to Topolsky – and a few other writers at Engadget.

He offered them a completely independent property. He offered them equity. He promised adaptable, robust technology that was flexible in both display and development.

Topolsky resigned his editorship at Engadget in March. Moe came on as chief content officer in April. In total, twelve Engadget employees helped start the new venture.



How could AOL let such an exodus from its most important media property happen?

“Other areas [got] more attention,” says Bankoff. “I think AOL’s priorities were just elsewhere. And I don’t say that disparagingly. They had a particular focus on women, which is a huge market.”

Moe is harsher.

“I would say Weblogs, Inc. was the single most important acquisition AOL made in the nine years that I was there, and I would say that it was ultimately underleveraged and underutilized. It gave [AOL] the opportunity to become, if you will, the publisher of the future, but those efforts were ultimately underinvested in. We didn’t feel like anyone had really pulled community, technology, editorial, and design together and had a big enough vision for what the tech category could be.”

The Survivors

Not everyone jumped ship from Engadget.

Editorial director Josh Fruhlinger remained, bringing in new editor-in-chief Tim Stevens and keeping the blog afloat despite the huge attrition.

Since Topolsky and co. left, Engadget’s traffic has actually risen according to both Fruhlinger and comScore, hitting a new uniques high in October (though it appears relatively flat over the last two years).

“I’m proud of the people at The Verge who – let’s be honest – learned everything they know during their time at Engadget. Clearly we have a formula that works,” Fruhlinger wrote in an e-mail.

“What’s most striking – and what no one is mentioning – is that they are following our script pretty closely. They told the world they were looking to do something different. It’s flattering, but I was hoping for something more unique.”

Fruhlinger denied that AOL has ever tried to intrude on how Engadget conducted itself, whether owing to TechCrunch or the AOL Way or anything else. He says the support of AOL media boss Arianna Huffington, who came to AOL through its $300+ million acquisition of Huffington Post, allowed him to rebuild the staff after the departures.He also said the site has been on Blogsmith since its earliest days and that the platform had been customised as much as the staff needed, with new products being rolled out continuously. He says that people who complain about the platform’s flexibility were mostly just reluctant to “get involved in corporate procedures.”

“Let’s be clear. Engadget (and AOL Tech) is a profitable, successful business, and that’s because it’s run like a business,” Fruhlinger said.

“The frustration came from people who lacked an understanding of the business side of things, who imagined a gap between what they were doing and what they were getting out of it. They may have been right, but they certainly didn’t present a case before dropping the mic and storming off the stage. The irony is that they’re now in a high-pressure startup model that will require some hefty learning curves before investors come knocking.”

Verging On An Empire

In November 2011, SB Nation – rebranded as Vox Media – launched The Verge with Topolsky as editor and Moe as publisher.

In The Verge’s first month, according to the company, the site got 4 million uniques and 20 million pageviews. According to information from Quantcast, Vox overall has doubled its uniques in the last six months, up to about 15 million per month.

Two months into The Verge’s life, Topolsky said Vox technology – particularly something the company calls a “story stream” – has allowed him to create a magazine-like web product that articulates content into larger narratives, beyond the typical blog form of one story after another.The “story stream,” developed by Vox VP of Product and Technology Trei Bundrett and his team, allows Vox sites to focus on and follow a particular event as it unfolds, whether it’s, say, the hunt for a new Penn State coach, or SOPA at The Verge. Every time a story is published on that topic, there are ways for the reader to be notified through Facebook or a mobile device, and updates are all collected into one place on their respective sites.

Vox continues to expand. It’s moving into professional video, with a new studio under construction. And the company has hired Amy Nelson and Rob Neyer from another media megabrand, ESPN.

Bankoff says he still has a good relationship with his old company, AOL. Vox recently acquired its MMAFighting.com site.

But that doesn’t mean his days of raiding AOL are over. Earlier this month, Business Insider learned that Vox is set to launch a new site dedicated to covering video games. The lead editor: Chris Grant from AOL’s Joystiq.

It’s a perfect example of Vox’s strategy: find the best web-native talent — Bankoff said Vox wouldn’t be raiding the New York Times newsroom any time soon — in a particular field and give them the money and support they need to get started. That’s how Topolsky was able to hire 20 people right off the bat to start The Verge, and it’s partly how Moe looks for new categories to expand into.

So, web editors, publishers: keep your staff happy. Or you might find out they’re starting the next Vox site.

