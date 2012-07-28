Greek Athlete Who Was Expelled From The Olympics For Racist Tweet Is 'Very Bitter And Upset'

Photo: https://twitter.com/papaxristoutj

On Wednesday, Greece announced it would expel Voula Papachristou, a triple jumper, from the Olympic team after many thought something she tweeted was racist.Papachristou spoke out yesterday and said that she is “very bitter and upset.“



She added:

“I have not slept at all and to be honest I am still trying to come to terms with what has happened. I am trying to stay calm otherwise I would lose control. I am thankful to my coach and family and so many other people who have stuck by me.

“After so many years of hurt and sacrifices to try and get to my first Olympics I am very bitter and upset. But what has upset me the most is the excessive reaction and speed of the disciplinary decision.”

Here’s the tweet that got her in trouble, which she offered an apology for

:

