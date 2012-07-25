Greece Expels Athlete From Olympic Team After Racist Tweet

Adam Taylor
Voula Papachristou Greece

Photo: https://twitter.com/papaxristoutj

Greece has expelled triple jumper Voula Papachristou from the country’s Olympic team just before the start of games over a joke she tweeted that was interpreted by many as racist, the AP reports.Papachristou is currently in Athens and had been due to travel to London when the track events began.

However, the Hellenic Olympic Committee said in a statement today that she is “placed outside the Olympic team for statements contrary to the values and ideas of the Olympic movement.”

Here’s the tweet, translated with Google:

Papchristou Tweet Racist

Papchristou also retweeted this message from far right party Golden Dawn leader Elias Kasidiaris soon after the joke:

Golden Dawn Greece Tweet

Photo: https://twitter.com/IliasKasidiaris

Papchristou has offered an apology for the first tweet, calling the joke “unfortunate and tasteless”. She did not comment on the Golden Dawn retweet.

