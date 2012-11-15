Price And Dickey Win Cy Young Awards And Here's How The Writers Voted

David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays and R.A. Dickey of the New York Mets were named the winners of the 2012 Cy Young Awards in the American League and National League, respectively.



In the A.L., Price edged Justin Verlander by just four points and a single first place vote. It was the closest vote since 1969 when Mike Cuellar and Denny McLain tied for the award. Rays reliever Fernando Rodney was the only other player to receive a first place vote.

In the N.L., Dickey won handily despite five different pitchers receiving first place votes. Dickey received 27 of the 32 first place votes and was second on the other five ballots.

Here’s the full voting breakdown…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.