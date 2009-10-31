DO NOT VOTE: Democracy Destroys Masculinity

Did you vote Republican in the last presidential election? If so, you may have suffered a dramatic drop in the hormones thought to be linked to manliness, happiness and assertiveness.



From Scientific American:

After the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was declared, neuroscientists at Duke University found that although male voters for Barack Obama, the winner, had stable levels of testosterone, the hormone’s levels rapidly dropped in males who cast ballots for John McCain or Robert Barr, the losers. In a questionnaire, the McCain and Barr voters reported feeling significantly more controlled, submissive, unhappy and unpleasant after the loss than the Obama backers.

The researchers monitored testosterone levels from the saliva of 163 college-age volunteers in North Carolina and Michigan by asking them to chew sugar-free gum and then spit before and after the results were announced. The male participants would normally have shown a slight nighttime drop in testosterone levels anyway, because the body doesn’t need it during sleep, but on election night, they departed dramatically from this routine: Obama voters’ levels did not fall as they should have, whereas those of McCain and Barr backers dropped more than would have been expected.

No significant effects were seen in the 106 female volunteers. Women have testosterone, but in much lesser amounts, making them less likely to experience rapid testosterone changes following victory or defeat.

Notice that there is no upside for the winners. Voting has a negative ROI.

