INFOGRAPHIC: Here's What America Wants The Next President To Focus On

A majority of Americans are concerned with job creation, according to a recent Glassdoor survey. In fact, 67 per cent of Americans think the presidential candidates should make reducing unemployment and getting Americans back to work their priority.



While the survey did not explore the voters’ take on specific candidates, it did find that 39 per cent of those surveyed felt that change in the White House would have a positive effect on job creation as opposed to just 15 per cent who felt the effect would be negative.

Check out the highlights of the survey:

Photo: Glassdoor

