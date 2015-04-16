New Hampshire voters are teasing Chris Christie with 'Bridgegate' and 'Sopranos' jokes

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Tough crowd. Chris Christie faced jokes about the Bridgegate scandal in NH.

New Hampshire residents aren’t cutting New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) any slack.

Christie faced jokes about the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal on Wednesday from diners during a stop at Chez Vachon, a quaint Manchester restaurant. Christie is in the Granite State as he explores launching a 2016 presidential bid.

“When they told me you were coming here, I went down to make sure — personally — that the bridges were going to be open,” Buck Mercier, a patron eating breakfast, told Christie, according to the New York Times.

The quip, in reference to allegations Christie’s administration intentionally closed lanes on the George Washington Bridge in September 2013 to retaliate against a political rival. The joke reportedly prompted laughs across the restaurant.

However, the Times reported the Jersey Republican was unfazed by the comment.

Christie even tried to make light of the jab, “You know. I’ve heard there are a lot of wiseguys at this diner this morning,” he retorted.

“Which direction is the bridge? I’ll make sure it’s open, too,” he added.

During the meet and greet, a diner made another Jersey-themed joke and asked Christie about the mysterious finale of HBO’s Garden State mafia series “The Sopranos.”

“We want to know about Tony Soprano. In the last episode, what happened?” Dick Moquin, asked Christie, according to the Times.

Christie revealed that he’s just as confused as others about the show.

“They didn’t tell me, either. The screen went blank and nobody filled me in, either,” Christie said.

Christie is in New Hampshire for a series of speeches and to visit with locals in the state, that holds the first primary following the Iowa Caucus.

He spoked at St. Anselm College on Tuesday, and will hold a town hall meeting for New Hampshire residents on Wednesday.

