Prankster Tricks Voters Into Actually Believing Angelina Jolie Is Running For Congress

Rep. Angelina Jolie (I-CA)?!

It’s not happening, but apparently some gullible Californians think the actress is really running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, a Democrat from the Los Angeles area.

Tuesday’s primary election to replace Waxman has brought out a host of interesting candidates, ranging from failed mayoral hopefuls, to radio hosts, and even a prominent New Age guru. To test voter awareness, some jokesters decided to go out and add some fictional candidates to the mix.

“So how do you feel about Angelina Jolie deciding to pursue a career in politics?” an interviewer asks Los Angeles residents in a series of man-on-the-street-style interviews included in a video posted over the weekend.

“I’m very excited! I couldn’t believe it when I found out,” replies one man.

“Well, she’s not doing well in acting, so why not? She’s got my vote,” says another.

The interviewer proceeds to ask about other fake celebrity candidates, including the man who pioneered the lie-based interview, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and controversial L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

The video was posted on the YouTube channel of Crowdpac, a group that says it aims to promote voter awareness and has focused on the nonpartisan primary race to replace Waxman. A Crowdpac spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the video.

It isn’t clear exactly how many Californians were gullible enough to believe Jolie, Kimmel, and Sterling are running. And, of course, with any viral video involving Kimmel and Hollywood, there is also the possibility these are actors instead of actual bystanders.

Watch the clip below:

