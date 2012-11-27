Former Florida GOP Leaders Say Voter Law Was Designed To Keep Away Democrats

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist

Photo: Wikipedia

Former Florida GOP leaders admit the party intentionally created the state’s new voting law to keep Democratic voters away from the polls, according to a blockbuster report in The Palm Beach Post.Former Gov. Charlie Crist and former Republican Party of Florida Chairman Jim Greer, both of whom are on the outs with the party, admitted “that fraud concerns were advanced only as subterfuge for the law’s main purpose: GOP victory,” the Post reported Sunday.



“The Republican Party, the strategists, the consultants, they firmly believe that early voting is bad for Republican Party candidates,” Greer told The Post. “It’s done for one reason and one reason only. … ‘We’ve got to cut down on early voting because early voting is not good for us.’ They never came in to see me and tell me we had a (voter) fraud issue. It’s all a marketing ploy.”

Other Republicans repeated this claim to The Post.

The Florida law, which required a photo ID to vote and cut down on early voting, was advertised as a way to combat voter fraud, CNN reported in October.

The Republican Party of Florida didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Head over to the Post to read the full report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.