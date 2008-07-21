"Voter Reform Activist" Ran Sex Club, Laundered Cash Through His Non-Profit

Remember back in 2000 when activists argued that President Bush stole the election? Now it appears that one of them was secretly running a Manhattan brothel and using his grass-roots organisation, Voter March, to launder the profits.



Louis Posner, a New York tax attorney, has been arrested and charged with money laundering and prostitution:

NY Times: A lawyer who fervently contested the result of the 2000 presidential election and started an organisation advocating voter reform used it to hide profits from another venture, the police say: a strip club that offered more than dancing.

The lawyer, Louis Posner, ran the Hot Lap Dance Club out of a fifth-floor loft in Hell’s Kitchen, where the police said the wealthy clientele paid as much as $5,000 for sex with dancers in private rooms.

The authorities raided the loft on Thursday night and arrested Mr. Posner, his wife, Betty, and 19 others on charges that included money laundering and promoting prostitution. No clients were arrested.

According to the police, Mr. Posner, a 52-year-old tax lawyer, funneled the club’s money to an account for Voter March, the grass-roots demonstration organisation he started shortly after the 2000 election that has been largely inactive since 2004. He deposited money into several other accounts, the police said, adding that the amounts were low enough to avoid raising a red flag at the Internal Revenue Service.

