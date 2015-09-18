This new iPhone app can tell you in seconds which US presidential candidate you actually agree with the most

Picking a political candidate can be an exhausting exercise.

It’s hard enough to cut through all the spin and grandstanding so you can figure out where different candidates truly stand on the issues. But once you’ve done that, you’d still need a detailed spreadsheet to know what percentage of your own political leanings overlap with each presidential hopeful.

That’s probably why lots of people just end up voting for the candidate with the most name recognition from their party.

But a new app called Voter is targeting the busy citizen by bringing Tinder-style swiping to the political process. It aims to make understanding the stances of the candidates as easy as answering a few quick questions on a dating app.

Here’s how it works.

Voter presents you with a series of issues, which you choose “yes” or “no” on by swiping right or left. When you’re done it checks your answers against data points of the candidates — like voting records, speeches, public stances, and finances. Then it tells you how much you agree with each candidate.

I tried it out and here’s what it looked like:

