This new iPhone app can tell you in seconds which US presidential candidate you actually agree with the most

Nathan McAlone

Picking a political candidate can be an exhausting exercise.

It’s hard enough to cut through all the spin and grandstanding so you can figure out where different candidates truly stand on the issues. But once you’ve done that, you’d still need a detailed spreadsheet to know what percentage of your own political leanings overlap with each presidential hopeful.

That’s probably why lots of people just end up voting for the candidate with the most name recognition from their party.

But a new app called Voter is targeting the busy citizen by bringing Tinder-style swiping to the political process. It aims to make understanding the stances of the candidates as easy as answering a few quick questions on a dating app.

Here’s how it works.

Voter presents you with a series of issues, which you choose “yes” or “no” on by swiping right or left. When you’re done it checks your answers against data points of the candidates — like voting records, speeches, public stances, and finances. Then it tells you how much you agree with each candidate.

I tried it out and here’s what it looked like:

First you log in using Facebook.

Voter

You get to swipe right...

Voter

...or left.

Voter

It first shows you common issues.

Voter
Voter

If you want more information you can tap on the card...

Voter

...and it will show the pros and cons.

Voter

You can get matched with a candidate based on 'Level 1' questions...

Voter

...or you can continue to more nuanced ones.

Voter
Voter
Voter

At the end of 'Level 2' you can choose to be matched with a party or a candidate.

Voter

The app analyses the data...

Voter

...shows you who you most agree with...

Voter

...and who you really don't agree with.

Voter

And soon, you'll even be able to go down to the senate level.

Voter

Check out the app for yourself at the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.