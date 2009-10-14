Voted For Obama? You're Fired!

In the November presidential election, John McCain soundly beat Barack Obama in Kansas, 57 to 42 per cent.



This may be why:

Courthouse News: A salesman says he was fired for voting for Barack Obama, after his boss sent an email to all employees warning that he would fire them if they dared to do that.

According to the suit, Matthew Brandt, the owner of KK Office Solutions, sent the email threat to all employees just before the election, warning them “to rethink your vote on November 4th.”

Here are the notice’s key points, and no, it’s not Sarah Palin or Joe the Plumber writing:

The email warned that if Obama were elected, all salespeople will have to pool their sales commissions to give underachieving salespeople a “fair shake;” that hourly employees will pool their wages, including overtime, to help those who are “too busy to for overtime;” that top management was to be referred to as “the government,” and would be exempt from pooling because the law doesn’t apply to it; and that the last few people hired “should clean out their desks.”

“Don’t feel bad though, because President Obama will give you free healthcare, free handouts, free oil for heating your home, free food stamps, and he’ll let you stay in hour home for as long as you want even if you can’t pay your mortgage. If you appeal directly to our democratic congress [sic], you might even get a free flat screen TV and a coupon for free haircuts …”

It concludes: “If for any reason you are not happy with the new policies, you many want to rethink your vote on November 4th,” followed by Brandt’s signature and title.

The plaintiff, Elliot Snell, says he was a top salesman and was fired solely for openly supporting Obama. He seeks reinstatement, lost pay and damages of $1.2 million.

Reinstatement with the same boss after geting $1.2 million? Really?

Here’s the filing.

