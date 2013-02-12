Vote To Name One Of Pluto's Moons 'Styx'

The band Styx playing in Omaha.

Photo: Wikipedia user Nirvanafanatic619

The Hubble space telescope spotted two new moons orbiting the dwarf planet Pluto during its observations in 2011 and 2012.Since then, astronomers have been calling them P4 and P5, but now, they’ve asked the public to weigh in on the name choice for these two mini-moons.



That’s great, but what really excited me was that among the names inspired by Greek and Roman Mythology was the name Styx. While Styx is the name of a river that separates Earth from the underworld in Greek Mythology, most people probably think of the epic 70s and 80s rock band first. I know I did. And I know what name I’m voting for.

Click here to vote (you can do so once a day until noon on Feb. 25). You can also fill in the write-in ballot, to nominate your own favourite name, which I’m sure will probably be carefully monitored for joke names. Styx is currently winning the vote with more than 1,800 votes, with Cerberus in second place. Let’s keep it that way!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.