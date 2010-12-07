Vote On Which Tumblr You Miss The Most With "Tumblr Has Failed"

Well, the internet memes around Tumblr‘s 14-hours-and-counting outage are starting up. The first one we know of is tumblr.has-failed.com, the brainchild of Axel Cateland, the founder of Yoocasa, a startup that makes social games for families.



You sign in with Twitter and vote on which Tumblr blog you miss the most. Right now the most-missed Tumblr blog is “Bonjour Madame”, which showed a new picture of a scantily clad woman every day.

Cateland, a Paris-based entrepreneur, originally got the has-failed ball rolling when France.fr, the “official” portal of France run by the French government, suffered an embarrassing, and embarrassingly long outage. There, the goal was for people to bet on how long the portal would stay down.

He’s also started wikileaks.has-failed.com, where people can vote on the how The Man will finally stop Wikileaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.