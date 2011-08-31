You Can Vote To Tell Nokia What It Should Call Its First Windows Phone

Matt Rosoff
nokia windows phone

Photo: via Engadget

Over the weekend, Nokia exec Chanse Arrington asked people via Twitter to vote on a name for the first Windows Phone from Nokia.So far, it looks like “Phoenix” is the winner, with 16% of the vote. “Genesis” is in second with 11%.

15% of the voters didn’t like any of the names suggested, and picked “Other” instead.

You can weigh in here.

Try to resist the temptation to stick the phone with a really awful name like “Skylight,” “Spawn,” or “Deckard” (which could spawn a lawsuit from Philip K Dick’s estate.)

