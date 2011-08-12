Vote on the Future of Music: Untapped Apps Round Two

So far, 2011 has seen an explosion of weird and wonderful music apps, many of which we’ve chased down, reviewed, and analysed. Countless ideas remain for developers to make real. Their efforts will give artists new creative avenues and fans a wider range of ways to discover and play music than humanity has ever known.

To put things in perspective, music apps (with certain exceptions) don’t save lives — unlike this fantastic plan for app-mapping defibrillators. Still, powerful, well-thought-out, pleasant-to-use music technologies undoubtedly raise the quality of our lives.

Evolver.fm launched its Untapped Apps survey series to tease out some of these next-level ideas, and find out which of those people want the most. Anyone can submit an idea for the next round, including Evolver.fm staff. When we’re satisfied with the list, it goes up for voting.

Round One produced some interesting results. It turns out people really want an app that custom-tailors playlists to a particular drive, jog, or bike ride, among other things. Round Two, now open for voting, promises to be just as fascinating. Here’s what you can do about it:

Read the results from Untapped Apps: Round One.

Vote on the app ideas in Untapped Apps: Round Two.

Submit ideas for Round Three, from the practical to the whimsical (email or web).

Happy voting.

(Photo courtesy of Flickr/oewf)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.