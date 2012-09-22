VOTE NOW: What Are The Best Law Schools In America?

Photo: Tulane Public Relations/Flickr

In an oversaturated market where countless lawyers are unemployed or underemployed, choosing the right law school can make the difference between the job you want and no job at all.Remember, tuition can be as high as $165,000 for the three-year degree and when you factor in cost of living, that number shoots up to almost $250,000. Plus, the bad schools can be just as expensive as the good ones.



We would like to invite lawyers, students and anyone with insight into the industry to take our survey to determine the best law schools for getting a competitive job.

This survey has now closed. Stay tuned for the definitive list of the best law schools in America.

