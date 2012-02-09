VOTE HERE: For The Winner Of Our Caption Contest

Last Sunday we asked Business Insider Advertising readers to supply witty captions for this image, drawn from an ad for HP Printers.



You responded in truck-loads. We picked five finalists and now we’re asking you to tell us which finalist is best.

The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift certificate. We’ll announce the winner after the poll closes at midnight on Friday, Feb. 10.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

