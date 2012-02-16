VOTE HERE: For The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest

Laura Stampler
Master dog light caption contest

Last Sunday we asked Business Insider readers to send us their wittiest captions for this image, created for Master Dog Light.

After going through a barrage of entries—warning: submissions like “I’m a dog” just aren’t going to cut it—we were able to pick five finalists. Now we’re asking you to vote for your favourite caption.

The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift certificate. We’ll announce the winner after the poll closes at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Advertisers: If you would like to sponsor the caption contest please email [email protected]

