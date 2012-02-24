VOTE HERE: For BI's Academy Awards Of Commercials

Photo: Screengrab Oscars Promotion
On Sunday, tens of millions of Americans will be congregating around their televisions to watch the 84th annual Academy Awards.That got us thinking, wouldn’t it be great if there was an Oscars for commercials? (Because the advertising industry clearly needs yet another set of awards).
We want you to serve as our Academy and vote for the ads and spokespeople/spokesanimals from 2011 that you think deserve our coveted Adscar awards. (In case you need a refresher, you can see the nominated ads under the survey.)
Polls close Sunday at midnight, and the winners will be announced Monday morning.
Who knows, maybe the T-Mobile Girl girl will be the next Meryl Streep.
Vote Below:
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesman-the-most-interesting-man-in-the-world-dos-equis-1″
title=”Best Spokesman: The Most Interesting Man in the World, Dos Equis”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466bd3eab8ea6550000027/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesman-priceline-negotiator-priceline-2″
title=”Best Spokesman: Priceline Negotiator, Priceline”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/cb37544bd4819d49fc105d00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesman-isaiah-the-man-your-man-could-smell-like-mustafa-old-spice-3″
title=”Best Spokesman: Isaiah “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” Mustafa, Old Spice”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466c5eeab8ea7950000025/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesman-mayhem-allstate-4″
title=”Best Spokesman: Mayhem, Allstate”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466ca1ecad04d12500002b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokeswoman-flo-progressive-5″
title=”Best Spokeswoman: Flo, Progressive”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466d0beab8ea655000003e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokeswoman-the-t-mobile-girl-6″
title=”Best Spokeswoman: The T-Mobile Girl”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f341c066bb3f73f5000004b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokeswoman-orbit-woman-7″
title=”Best Spokeswoman: Orbit Woman”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466d56eab8ea3a4e000054/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokeswoman-crazy-target-lady-8″
title=”Best Spokeswoman: Crazy Target Lady”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ecfa9f56bb3f72f51000022/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesanimal-maxwell-the-pig-geico-9″
title=”Best Spokesanimal: Maxwell the Pig, Geico”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f0486cc69bedde423000010/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesanimal-the-geico-gecko-10″
title=”Best Spokesanimal: The Geico Gecko”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4e8dbfa2ecad04b176000005/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesanimal-the-aflac-duck-11″
title=”Best Spokesanimal: The Aflac Duck”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466db0ecad04ce25000046/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-spokesanimal-duke-the-talking-golden-retriever-bushs-baked-beans-12″
title=”Best Spokesanimal: Duke the Talking Golden Retriever, Bush’s Baked Beans”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466ddc69beddf91d00002c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-celebrity-endorsement-danica-patrick-godaddy-13″
title=”Best Celebrity Endorsement: Danica Patrick, GoDaddy”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad881d500000000001cfeb8/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-celebrity-endorsement-alec-baldwin-capital-one-14″
title=”Best Celebrity Endorsement: Alec Baldwin, Capital One”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f466e7beab8ea304e000033/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-celebrity-endorsement-jennifer-hudson-weight-watchers-15″
title=”Best Celebrity Endorsement: Jennifer Hudson, Weight Watchers”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4e8f584fecad04d557000062/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-celebrity-endorsement-will-ferrell-old-milwaukee-beer-16″
title=”Best Celebrity Endorsement: Will Ferrell, Old Milwaukee Beer”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f2fe9476bb3f7de71000043/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-celebrity-endorsement-charlize-theron-dior-17″
title=”Best Celebrity Endorsement: Charlize Theron, Dior”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-comedy-and-best-car-ad-the-force-vw-18″
title=”Best Comedy (and Best Car Ad): The Force, VW”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-comedy-pug-attack-doritos-19″
title=”Best Comedy: Pug Attack, Doritos”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-comedy-party-snickers-20″
title=”Best Comedy: Party, Snickers”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-comedy-cats-with-thumbs-cravendale-21″
title=”Best Comedy: Cats with Thumbs, Cravendale”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-drama-dead-island-official-trailer-22″
title=”Best Drama: Dead Island Official Trailer”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-drama-and-best-song-back-to-the-start-chipotle-23″
title=”Best Drama (and Best Song): Back to the Start, Chipotle”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-drama-and-best-song-imported-from-detroit-24″
title=”Best Drama (and Best Song): Imported from Detroit”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-drama-the-long-wait-john-lewis-25″
title=”Best Drama: The Long Wait, John Lewis”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-drama-i-cant-wait-to-grow-up-ispcc-26″
title=”Best Drama: I Can’t Wait to Grow Up, ISPCC”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-special-effects-the-bear-canal-27″
title=”Best Special Effects: The Bear, Canal+”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-special-effects-store-your-paint-colors-lowes-28″
title=”Best Special Effects: Store Your Paint colours, Lowes”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-special-effects-zombie-lab-call-of-duty-black-ops-rezurrection-29″
title=”Best Special Effects: Zombie Lab, Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-special-effects-the-siege-coca-cola-30″
title=”Best Special Effects: The Siege, Coca-Cola”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-special-effects-king-bee-jack-daniels-31″
title=”Best Special Effects: King Bee, Jack Daniels”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-song-and-best-car-party-rock-anthem-lmfao-kia-32″
title=”Best Song (and Best Car): Party Rock Anthem, LMFAO, Kia”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-song-sort-of-ingrid-michaelson-google-chrome-33″
title=”Best Song: Sort Of, Ingrid Michaelson, Google Chrome”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”best-car-triumphant-mercedes-benz-34″
title=”Best Car: Triumphant, Mercedes-Benz”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ee27f71ecad04190a000030/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”now-learn-all-about-one-of-our-nominees-35″
title=”Now learn all about one of our nominees.”
content=”…meet the T-Mobile girl>>“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f342a656bb3f7766400005a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
