VOTE NOW: Help Us Choose The World's Best Design Schools

As we enter the golden age of design in startups, highly talented user-interface and product designers are becoming ever more important.

Some companies leading the charge are Apple, Pinterest, Square, and Airbnb. What those companies have in common is that design is at the core of their businesses.

But which school is best suited to get you the design job you want?

That’s where you come in. We want your help in figuring out which schools help you in the one thing that really matters: your future career.

Please take a few minutes to answer the questions below. In a few weeks, we’ll reveal the new definitive list of the World’s Best Design Schools.

Keep in mind the list is not comprehensive — if there’s a college missing, add it below!

