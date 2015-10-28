VOTE NOW: What are the best business schools in the world?

A business school is only as good as the quality of the students who graduate from the institution.

For Business Insider’s sixth annual list of the world’s best business schools, we’re conducting a survey to determine which business schools produce the graduates with the best reputation — the most savvy, hirable MBAs around.

Last year Harvard University took the No. 1 spot as the best business school in the world, but this year it could be anyone’s game.

Take our survey below to cast your vote, and check back in a few weeks for the final results.

