VOTE NOW: Help Us Choose The World's Best Business School

A degree from a top business school can mean a higher salary and a dream job. But where you get your MBA from matters. And when you’re about to drop, say, $200,000 on a MBA—especially in this economy—you want to be sure that you’re spending your hard-earned money in the right place.So, which school is most likely to land you the job you want?



Bloomberg Businessweek says that the top business school is the University of Chicago and The Economist says it’s Dartmouth, while Forbes and U.S. News & World Report say it’s Harvard. Unfortunately, these rankings are missing the point. When these publications develop their rankings, they analyse curriculum, programs, faculty commentary, facilities and other info.

But all of these schools have comparable high-quality curricula, intelligent professors, and impressive facilities. When it comes to assessing the value of a business school, there’s only one thing that really matters: The amount the school will help your future career.

Our survey looks at the value of the school’s brand and the network of contacts you build while you’re there. We also look at reputation and how other people perceive the quality of the school. We’re measuring the wow factor of each school and the impact its name has on potential employers.

Last year, Harvard made the top of our list of the World’s Best Business Schools with Stanford coming in at a close second, followed by Wharton and M.I.T.

But have things changed?

This survey has now closed. We will soon reveal the new definitive list of the World’s Best Business Schools.

