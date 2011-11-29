NOMINATIONS WANTED: Help Us Figure Out The Coolest Businesses That Opened In New York City This Year

Photo: macahanC6R via Flickr

New York can change overnight.Business spring up or disappear in the blink of an eye.



In honour of the entrepreneurs who are trying their hand at expanding the city’s commercial scene, we’re compiling a list of the coolest businesses that opened in New York City in 2011.

We already have some in mind, like Nestio, a tech startup that simplifies the apartment rental process, and YOtel, a high-tech hotel that started in London and opened its first New York City location near Times Square this summer.

But there are hundreds of new businesses out there, and that’s where you come in.

Who do you think deserves to make the list, and why? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at [email protected] We’ll keep the nominations open through December 15.

In a few weeks we’ll release a list of the niftiest people now calling the city home.

A few criteria to keep in mind:

The business must have opened in New York City in 2011

Businesses that started elsewhere and moved into the New York market in 2011 are fine, but not places that were around in New York before 2011 and expanded this year. Maison Ladurée, the Parisian macaron bakery that just opened its first U.S. store on the Upper East Side works; Uniqlo’s flagship store (it’s umpteenth in the city), does not.

We’re looking for businesses that provide goods or services. Sorry folks, that means no non-profits.

Thanks for your input.

