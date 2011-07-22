Zynga Stole Everything It's Suing Us For, Says Vostu

Photo: Esthr

Zynga filed a lawsuit against Brazilian competitor Vostu in June. It alleged that Vostu stole ideas for its games, characters and icons from Zynga.Vostu’s defence has fired back, denying the allegations. It says that Zynga doesn’t own the intellectual property it thinks Vostu stole. It also says that Zynga ripped off numerous other competitors first.



As evidence, Vostu cites a 2010 article in SF Weekly, “FarmVillain,” which states: “Zynga has a simple business formula: Steal someone else’s game. Change its name. Make millions. Repeat.”

In the article, a former Zynga employee says it was the most “evil place he’s run into” and that he recalls founder Mark Pincus saying, “I don’t want f*cking innovation. You’re not smarter than your competitor. Just copy what they do and do it until you get their numbers.”

In addition, Vostu says that both companies were in touch for nine months preceding the lawsuit. The communications were hardly angry; Zynga was practically congratulating Vostu for its success and wanted to work together.

But when Zynga poached one of its executives to run its Brazil operations, Vostu cut ties with the competitior.

