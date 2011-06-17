Vostu Responds To Zynga Lawsuit, Now Denies Copying Zynga*

Photo: Zynga

Vostu, a social gaming company that’s big in Brazil, has responded to a lawsuit from social gaming leader Zynga, which accused Vostu of stealing its games. (With pretty serious evidence.)Vostu’s statement* doesn’t explicitly deny copying any of Zynga’s games, but notes that Zynga, too, has been accused of copying games, and touts that Vostu has “500 brilliant employees working night and day.”



It also calls the Zynga lawsuit “frivolous,” and notes that the companies have similar investors. That doesn’t seem like it will make the lawsuit go away.

Here is Vostu’s statement:

“Zynga has been accused of copying so many games that they’ve sadly lost the ability to recognise games like ours that are chock full of original content and have been independently created. Vostu has 500 brilliant employees working night and day making hand drawings and writing proprietary code for online games that our 35 million users worldwide enjoy. Zynga’s anti-competitive effort to bully us with a frivolous lawsuit — especially when we have some of the same key investors — is pathetic. While Zynga plays games with the legal process we will continue focusing on using our substantial resources to create games that entertain our customers.”

*Update: Davidson Goldin, representing Vostu, just saw this post and reached out with a second statement. This time, Vostu is explicitly denying Zynga’s “ridiculous and baseless allegations.”

Here is the second statement:

“Vostu vehemently denies these ridiculous and baseless allegations, as the statement makes clear.”

In a brief phone conversation, Goldin would not discuss the apparent similarities between Zynga and Vostu games.

