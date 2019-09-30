Raiders' Vontaze Burfict ejected after ugly helmet-to-helmet hit

via CBS/NFL Vontaze Burfict was ejected for unnecessary roughness after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit, the sixth ejection of his career.

After the play, several in the NFL world said Burfict should be banned from the league because of his history of dirty plays.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict once again found himself on the opposite end of the referees’ whistle on Sunday, as he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Early in the second quarter, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle caught a pass for a first down. As he was going down with the ball, Burfict came in, leading with his helmet, and hit Doyle in the head.

Burfict was ejected for unnecessary roughness. It was the sixth ejection of his career.

The replay of the hit can be seen below.

You'll be shocked to know that Vontaze Burfict has been ejected from a football game pic.twitter.com/95Zyq0Jjbe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 29, 2019

Burfict is a controversial player in the NFL because of a history of rough and dirty hits. Several members of the NFL called for Burfict’s suspension or total removal from the NFL.

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

Dirty ass Vontaze Burfict ejected after his one billionth dirty ass play. He should no longer be allowed in the league. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 29, 2019

I don't mind saying it again: Vontaze Burfict is the dirtiest player in NFL history. Firmly believe that. And he should really be booted from the league. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) September 29, 2019

There isn’t any obvious reason to me why Vontaze Burfict shouldn’t get suspended for that hit. And other players should demand it. In this time of player safety his blatantly dirty style has no place in the sport. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 29, 2019

