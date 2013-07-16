Lindsey Vonn Took This Spectacular Photo Of Tiger Woods At Muirfield

Lindsey Vonn was allowed inside the ropes for Tiger Woods’ British Open practice round today.



The entire golf world is talking about it, and what it portends for Tiger’s chances to compete at Muirfield this week.

While she was inside the ropes, she snapped this spectacular, evocative photo of Tiger’s approach shot on No. 18.

There’s a ton of beautiful Tiger Woods photography out there, and this is right at the top:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.