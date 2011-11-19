Forget Tebow, This Is The Guy Football Junkies Are Freaking Out About Today

Photo: Marc Serota / Getty Images

Tim Tebow gets all the headlines, but rookie Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the talk of the football world after his breakout performance last night.Miller had three stand-out plays: a vicious hit on Mark Sanchez in the third quarter, a deflected pass in the redzone late in the fourth, and a sack on third down to essentially seal the game.



Through 10 games he has 9.5 sacks, and has made himself into one of the best linebacker-defensive end hybrids in the league.

The Broncos are playing unexpectedly well at 5-5 this year.

Part of that has do to with Tebow’s inexplicable late-game heroics. But a larger part of it has to do with Miller.

He, along with Brian Dawkins and Elvis Dumervil (who has come on in recent weeks), has given the Broncos defence an identity and a swagger that they lacked earlier this season.

And after he manhandled the Jets last night, he’s officially arrived as football’s next defensive star.

